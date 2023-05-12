Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. Coty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.39 EPS.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $11.25 on Friday. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Coty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Coty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 723,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

