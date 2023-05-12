Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $549.52.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,727,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $501.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.94. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

