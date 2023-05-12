Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 3.3% Lower This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.12 billion and $143.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $10.88 or 0.00041790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00056595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00019227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001072 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.