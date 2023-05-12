Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,755 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises 5.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $36,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,492.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,783. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corning Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

GLW stock remained flat at $30.98 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 634,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Further Reading

