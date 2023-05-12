CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of CORR opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

