Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Sells $102,500.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CMT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,418. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $185.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Core Molding Technologies

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Core Molding Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.