Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.09) by ($0.15), reports.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRBP opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRBP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $60,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

