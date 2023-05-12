Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.09) by ($0.15), reports.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CRBP opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRBP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
- Why Coinbases’s Sneaky 20% Rally Could Be A Buy Signal
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.