Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTSDF. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSDF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. 39,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,299. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

