Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA) Trading Up 12.6%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) was up 12.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 5,297,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 464% from the average daily volume of 940,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Connexa Sports Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,018,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.04% of Connexa Sports Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies, Inc designs and develops portable, affordable ball launchers, and other practice equipment solutions for all ball sports. It provides tennis players of all ages and ability levels the opportunity to practice anywhere and at any time. Its patented technology offers a ball launcher built into a wheeled trolley bag, which allows the user to control the speed, frequency, and elevation of balls.

