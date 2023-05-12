Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.22

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.22 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 33.80 ($0.43). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 32 ($0.40), with a volume of 236,143 shares.

Condor Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £58.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,605.00 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.46.

Condor Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops gold and silver properties in Nicaragua. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua. It also holds 100% interests in Rio Luna concession covering an area of 43 square kilometers located in Central Highlands, Nicaragua; and Estrella concession covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in southwest of Siuna, Nicaragua.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.