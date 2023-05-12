Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 119895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Comstock Metals Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$741,750.00, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.17.

Comstock Metals Company Profile

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

