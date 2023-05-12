comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of comScore in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

comScore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.81. 449,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.17. comScore has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.94 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. On average, analysts forecast that comScore will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,441,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 967,182 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 514,966 shares during the period. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in comScore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in comScore by 948.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 398,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 360,455 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About comScore

comScore, Inc is a global information and analytics company, which engages in the measurement of audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

