Compound Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $34.90 or 0.00130425 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $260.21 million and $22.08 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00065360 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00032498 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00041483 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003802 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,456,696 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars.

