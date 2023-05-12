Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ CTBI traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $33.25. 61,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $48.05.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark A. Gooch acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,950.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at $158,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark A. Gooch bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,950.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $334,483 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

About Community Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.