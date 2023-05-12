Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,651,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005,071 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 3.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,141,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $998,649.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,552,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,972,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

