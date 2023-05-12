Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $471.45

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 471.45 ($5.95) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.80). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 481.50 ($6.08), with a volume of 124,678 shares trading hands.

Cohort Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £206.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,824.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 463.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 471.58.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 4.25 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,814.81%.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

