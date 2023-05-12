Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.93

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and traded as low as $16.62. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 72,573 shares trading hands.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
