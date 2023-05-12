Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.93

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and traded as low as $16.62. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 72,573 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,366,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 217,825 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,574,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,763 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.