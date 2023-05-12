Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 838 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 1.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $16,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.17 and its 200 day moving average is $295.63. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

