Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 2,469 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up 1.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 231,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,629. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.03.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.