Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,396 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Viasat were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,937,000 after buying an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $651.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.07 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $90,261.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $298,329.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,972 shares of company stock worth $301,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Articles

