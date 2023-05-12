Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Increases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,359,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. 9,096,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,580. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

