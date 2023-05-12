Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Paychex by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,188,000 after purchasing an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.63. The company had a trading volume of 182,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,249. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 76.14%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

