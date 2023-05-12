Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $377.57. The stock had a trading volume of 681,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.93 and its 200-day moving average is $365.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

