Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $223.20. 82,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,452. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.08 and its 200 day moving average is $225.19. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.