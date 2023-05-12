Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 116,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.55. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

