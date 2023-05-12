Coastline Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 116,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,444. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.55. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.