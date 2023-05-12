Coastline Trust Co Has $5.18 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $201.50. The stock had a trading volume of 103,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

