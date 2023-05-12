Coastline Trust Co Has $3.54 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

