Coastline Trust Co Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.55.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.36. 224,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,928. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.36 and a 200 day moving average of $410.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

