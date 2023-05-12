Coastline Trust Co Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 761.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,605 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Schlumberger by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 699,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. 1,984,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

