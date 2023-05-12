Coastline Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,135 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 16,610 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NEP traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

