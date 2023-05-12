Coastline Trust Co Acquires 9,755 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coastline Trust Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,073 shares of company stock worth $57,220,134 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

MRK stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.92. 719,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,921,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.44 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

