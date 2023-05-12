ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

