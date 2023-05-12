ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSE:CTR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

