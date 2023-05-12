Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63-$2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.01 on Friday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,840,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after buying an additional 74,031 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 57.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 39,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 55.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Clarivate by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 218,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

