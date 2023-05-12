Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. 3,501,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,990,373. The company has a market cap of $190.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

