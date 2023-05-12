Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.61. 3,860,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,996,848. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

