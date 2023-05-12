CIBC Raises NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$9.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares raised NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.58.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$10.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$808.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.48. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$7.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.94.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$926.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$850.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

