CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Down 13.6%

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.20 and last traded at C$13.30. Approximately 1,009,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 650,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About CI Financial

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of C$620.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.2763158 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.