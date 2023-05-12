China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Resources Beer Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRHKY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715. China Resources Beer has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products. The company offers its products under the Heineken, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi, Amstel, and Edelweiss brand names. As of March 24, 2022, it operated 65 breweries in 24 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China.

