Chellitcoin (CHLT) Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Chellitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chellitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $0.07 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chellitcoin has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chellitcoin

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

