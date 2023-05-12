Chardan Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($5.73) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.88). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.22) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($6.72) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $66.00 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $38.94 and a one year high of $86.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36,857 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $1,111,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,584,500. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

