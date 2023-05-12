CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.27

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$121.27 and traded as high as C$137.23. CGI shares last traded at C$136.73, with a volume of 328,878 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$153.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$130.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

