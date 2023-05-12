Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $249.46

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 249.46 ($3.15) and traded as low as GBX 200.50 ($2.53). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.64), with a volume of 850,589 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.34) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.04) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1,464.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Central Asia Metals Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Central Asia Metals

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.98%. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is currently 14,285.71%.

In other news, insider Mike Armitage bought 8,334 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001.60 ($25,238.61). In other news, insider Mike Armitage bought 8,334 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001.60 ($25,238.61). Also, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,000 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,627.76). 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Central Asia Metals

(Get Rating)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.