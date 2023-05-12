Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTMF remained flat at $3.27 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. Catena Media has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. The firm’s business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

