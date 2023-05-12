Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 163.5% in April

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 163.5% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.0 days.

Carbios SAS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS COOSF traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $34.00. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

