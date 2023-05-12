Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 163.5% in April

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 163.5% from the April 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.0 days.
Carbios SAS Stock Performance
OTCMKTS COOSF traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $34.00. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43. Carbios SAS has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
