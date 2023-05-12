Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Up 338.2% in April

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 338.2% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness Stock Down 31.3 %

Shares of CPIVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,733. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

