Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Short Interest Up 338.2% in April

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 338.2% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Captiva Verde Wellness Stock Down 31.3 %
Shares of CPIVF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,733. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
About Captiva Verde Wellness
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Captiva Verde Wellness (CPIVF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.