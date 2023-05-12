Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 276.5% from the April 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Capgemini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Capgemini Trading Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.99. 33,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,833. Capgemini has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

