Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the April 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cansortium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CNTMF remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Thursday. 127,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,547. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get Cansortium alerts:

Cansortium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

Receive News & Ratings for Cansortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cansortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.