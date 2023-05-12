Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the April 15th total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cansortium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CNTMF remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Thursday. 127,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,547. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
Cansortium Company Profile
