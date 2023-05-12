Cango (NYSE:CANG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.11. 37,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 68,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Cango Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cango during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cango during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cango during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. The firm’s services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

