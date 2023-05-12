Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Up 163.2% in April

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,500 shares, an increase of 163.2% from the April 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Candel Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CADL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.55. 34,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,399. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 12.81 and a quick ratio of 12.81.
Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Candel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
About Candel Therapeutics
Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.
